In-depth Smart Contract monitoring, alerting and troubleshooting for your Ethereum based DApps. With the Tenderly Slack integration, you can get real-time notifications when events of your interest happen on the Ethereum blockchain.
Tenderly will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
When someone requests data to be deleted, they email us and we have an internal program that deletes all user data.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)