Feroot combines behavioral analysis AI with seamless automation to enable cybersecurity, data governance, and privacy compliance teams to proactively defeat evolving intrusion threats with accuracy, confidence and speed.Feroot Slack application allows you to receive scan summaries, alerts and other notifications directly to your Slack!In order to use this Slack application you have to be a customer of Feroot and have an active user account.
Feroot will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)