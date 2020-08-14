Data retention policy
Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.
Data storage policy
Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.
Data center location(s)
Canada, United States, Australia, Germany
Data hosting details
Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.
Data hosting company
AWS, Equinix
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors