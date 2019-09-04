Data retention policy
Customer data is retained indefinitely. After termination of account, customer data may be deleted upon request. Backups are stored for 6 weeks after which they are automatically deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Backups are stored for 6 weeks after which they are automatically deleted.
Non-identifying data may be archived indefinitely for business analytics purposes.
Data storage policy
Data is stored encryped.
Minimal identifying data is stored.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no