The Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack is an Enterprise-ready Slack app that lets you start and join Amazon Chime meetings directly from your Slack workspace. Use the /chime slash command or the Slack Call button to start a meeting and your attendees can join with one click from a channel or direct message. You can get access to all the benefits of Amazon Chime meetings including the advanced meeting features of Amazon Chime Pro like group audio and video calling, screen sharing, guest access from a meeting link, conference dial-ins, and support for SIP in-room video systems, all without having to create or manage a new account.
Org Owners, Org Admins, and Workspace Administrators can install the Amazon Chime Meetings App from the Slack App Directory and within minutes anyone in the workspace(s) can start using Amazon Chime to place a video call to a Slack contact or host a group meeting. Don’t have an Amazon Chime user profile? Not a problem. You do not have to create a separate profile and can begin using Amazon Chime immediately with your existing Slack profile.
You can use the Amazon Chime console to determine Amazon Chime user permissions - Basic permissions enable one-on-one video and screen share, and Pro permissions support up to 250 attendees with dial-in access, up to 16-video tiles, screen sharing and other meeting features. You only pay when Amazon Chime Pro features are used. Visit https://aws.amazon.com/chime/pricing
for more details. If you would like to upgrade your users to Amazon Chime Pro, sign into your AWS account or, if you are new to AWS, create an AWS account and sign in. Once you are signed in, click here
to create an Amazon Chime Team account and invite the members of your Slack workspace.
For more information about the Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack and setting up Amazon Chime, please refer to our documentation https://docs.aws.amazon.com/chime/latest/ag/config-slack.html
.
By using Amazon Chime, you agree to the AWS Customer Agreement
, AWS Service Terms
, and AWS Privacy Notice
. If you already have an AWS Customer Agreement, you agree that the terms of that agreement govern your installation and use of this product.