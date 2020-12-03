Claris Connect is an integration platform that allows you to create multi-app workflows with Slack to automate your business. With Claris Connect you can connect apps in the cloud (e.g. Quickbooks, Box, Docusign) and on premises and make your own automations. Using Slack with Claris Connect allows you to automatically capture information from other apps you use and send it directly to Slack or the other way around. This can be done with Flows - a combination of a trigger and an action, where users specify the needed events or information flow.