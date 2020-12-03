Data retention policy
Claris Connect does not retain user data in Connection with our Slack offerings. Claris Connect optionally saves flow history for up to thirty days only on opt in.
Data archiving and removal policy
Claris Connect removes all data backups, including optional flow history and outside of data required by law to retain for a maximum of 60 days.
Data storage policy
Claris Connect stores data only on internal infrastructure.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Claris Connect data is hosted internally.
Data hosting company
Internal Hosting
App/service has sub-processors
no