Data retention policy

When you use Gator to create a new scheduled message, Gator will retain the contents of that message until it is delivered. For the vast majority of messages sent with Gator, this time period is less than 24 hours. But Gator does allow users to schedule messages up to 30 days in the future, which is the maximum amount of time we could retain your message data. Throughout this entire process, Gator does not intentionally store any personally identifiable information (PII) on our servers. The only PII which Gator will store is that which you include in the contents of messages you schedule with Gator. Gator also retains non-personally identifiable metadata about your Gator usage which we use to help improve our service. Examples of this metadata include: the number of users in your Slack workspace who have authorized Gator and the number of messages those users have sent.