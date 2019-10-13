Data retention policy
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Data storage policy
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted.
App/service has sub-processors
no