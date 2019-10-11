Secret Santa 2.0

Data retention policy
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Data archiving and removal policy
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Data storage policy
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Clever Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no