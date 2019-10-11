Secret Santa 2.0

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Data archiving and removal policy The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Data storage policy The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Clever Cloud