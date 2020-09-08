Camiolog retains your recorded video content for the period of time you choose. The subscription plan you assign to each video stream controls that retention period. Your video content will be automatically deleted by default from our servers after it is older than the retention period, unless you've requested that it be retained by saving it or sharing it. We store other information for longer periods of time. For example: - We store your basic account information—like your name and email address— until you ask us to delete them. - If you assign a location to your camera, we'll retain that location until the camera is deleted or until you remove the location from the camera. - If you invite a Guest to access your account, we'll retain records of that authorization until you remove the Guest. - We continually collect and update information about the video Events you might deem important or unimportant, so we can provide you with more relevant search results.

Data storage policy

We may collect the following types of information: 1. INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE - When you sign in to camio.com using your Google or Facebook Account, we receive and store only your email address and user id. When you sign in using Email, we store the information you enter in creating your Camio Account. We use your email address to personalize your Camio experience in the way we address you (e.g. “Hello, john@example.com”) or notify you of account updates or alerts (e.g. email, instant message). - When you make a payment for Camiolog Services, we store your payment amount, payment date, item number and user id to apply the payment received from your chosen method of payment. - If you authorize another user to view your Content, we store the email address of the guest you authorized, the type of authorization, the date of authorization, the date range of Content authorized for sharing, and the expiration date of that authorization. - If you invite friends by email to try Camio, we store the invitee's email address only to associate the invitee's sign-in with your invitation. - If you assign locations to your video streams, we store those assigned locations, along with their associated labels and time zones to enable search and alerts by location and local time. 2. YOUR UPLOADED CONTENT - We store the Content you upload using Camiolog Services. That Content is viewable only by you unless you explicitly authorize another user to view it. 3. COOKIES - We use browser “cookies” to collect information and improve our Services. A cookie is a small data file that we transfer to your browser. You can instruct your browser to stop accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting a cookie from the websites you visit. If you do not accept cookies, however, you may not be able to use all aspects of the Service. 4. LOG INFORMATION - When you access Camiolog services via a browser, application or other client, our servers automatically record certain information. These server logs may include information such as your web request, your interaction with a service, Internet Protocol address, browser type, browser language, client operating system info, the date and time of your request, your browser’s timezone offset from Greenwich Mean Time and one or more cookies that may uniquely identify your browser or your account. 5. USER COMMUNICATIONS - When you send email or other communications to Camiolog, we may retain those communications in order to process your inquiries, respond to your requests and improve our services. We may use your email address to communicate with you about our services. In addition to the above, we may use the information we collect to: - Provide, maintain, protect, and improve our services and develop new services; and - Protect the rights or property of Camiolog or our users. If we use this information in a manner different than the purpose for which it was collected, then we will ask for your consent prior to such use.