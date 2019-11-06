The Consolve helps engineering leadership make better decisions 2x faster with half the meetings. Inspired by DACI (Driver, Approver, Contributor, Informed) & Delphi frameworks. Consolve provides workplace conflict avoidance through data-driven decision workflows.Slack integration helps in notifications related to decision templates, approvals, and meetings. Slack integration is available for all free and paid members.
Consolve will be able to do:
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