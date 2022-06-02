Data protection rights that apply to all individuals: You may correct, update or amend any of your Personal Data contained in your account by editing your profile within the registration portion of our Sites or by sending an e-mail to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com. You may also request deletion of your account information by sending an email to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com. However, please note that we may be required (by law or otherwise) to keep this information and not delete it (or to keep this information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements). You can request to have us remove your Personal Data from a Site testimonial or remove your Personal Data from our blog by sending an email to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com. We will endeavor to respond without delay. We will otherwise retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you Services as well as is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your Personal Data, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why. c. Data Protection Rights for EEA Persons If you are a person located in the EEA, you have the following data protection rights under EU data protection laws: You have the right to find out if we use your Personal Data, or to access, correct, update or request deletion of your Personal Data You can object to processing of your Personal Data when that processing is based on our legitimate business interests, ask us to restrict processing of your Personal Data or request portability of your Personal Data. Similarly, if we have collected and processed your Personal Data on the basis of your consent, then you can withdraw your consent at any time. Withdrawing your consent will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we conducted prior to your withdrawal, nor will it affect processing of your Personal Data conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent. You have the right to complain to a data protection authority about our collection and use of your Personal Data. For more information, please contact your local data protection authority. If you are an EEA person and would like to make any of these requests, please submit your request to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com d. Data Protection Rights for California Residents New Relic complies with the applicable provisions of the California Consumer Privacy Act. If you are a California resident you have the following data protection rights: You can request that we disclose to you certain Personal Data we collect, use, and disclose for a business purpose and sell about you. You have the right to request the deletion of certain Personal Data we collect from you. You can obtain from us once a year, free of charge, certain information about the Personal Data (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of Personal Data that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. You have the right to opt-out of the sale of your personal information. You have certain rights not to be discriminated against based on exercising your data protection rights, and we do not discriminate against any individual for doing so. If you are a California resident and would like to make any of these requests, please submit your request to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com. More details: