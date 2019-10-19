Telegram Bot to Slack bi-directional integration. Everything's written to Telegram bot is forwarded seamlessly to your Slack channel in threads. Telegram helpdesk support for your customers in Slack.

Could be used as a bridge between Telegram group and Slack channel. This app doesn't store any messages and collect e-mails. Free 30-day trial, no credit card information required.

After which 300₽ (less than 5$) per bot per month.