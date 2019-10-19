Telegram Bot to Slack bi-directional integration.Everything's written to Telegram bot is forwarded seamlessly to your Slack channel in threads.Telegram helpdesk support for your customers in Slack. Could be used as a bridge between Telegram group and Slack channel.This app doesn't store any messages and collect e-mails.Free 30-day trial, no credit card information required. After which 300₽ (less than 5$) per bot per month.
Telebot will be able to view:
Telebot will be able to do:
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