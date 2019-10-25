Creately is the simplest way to visualize ideas, concepts, plans, processes and designs. Draw, diagram and collaborate seamlessly with Slack and Creately.
• Draw Flowcharts, UML, Mind-maps, UI mockups, Sitemaps, Network Diagrams and more with amazing ease.
• Create new documents and share them right inside Slack with the /creately command.
• The Creately Slack integration automatically shows you a preview of any Creately document URL you share.
• You will need a https://creately.com
account to use this add-on. You can register and use Creately for free up to 5 documents.