Data retention policy

HuddleCard retains customer data for as long as the customer's account is active or as needed to provide the service. Card content (messages and media) is retained for the lifetime of the card unless deleted by the card creator or a company administrator. When an administrator removes a team member, that person's profile data and card content are deleted. Billing records are retained for the period required by applicable tax and accounting regulations. Identifiers received in Slack event payloads may persist in system logs for up to 7 days as part of standard log retention.