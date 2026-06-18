HuddleCard turns scattered birthday messages into one group card the whole team signs together, and Slack is where it all gets coordinated. Each card design is an original from our in-house designer and co-founder, who has spent more than a decade making animation and motion graphics for global brands at his own studio. We keep adding new ones.
Connect your workspace once and HuddleCard syncs your people automatically, so birthdays and work anniversaries run on autopilot. Here's what happens in Slack:
- Signing invitations and reminders arrive as private DMs with a link to the card
- On the day, the honoree's finished card is delivered right to their DMs
- One click shares a delivered card to a channel so the whole team can celebrate
- Kudos Wall: @mention HuddleCard and a teammate with the word "kudos" to save kind words to their private kudos wall
- App Home keeps the team informed of important dates and gives one-click access to their team dashboard. No passwords needed.
- Cards themselves are signed in the browser: teammates add text, photos, GIFs, short video, and voice notes. Everything stays secret until delivery, and cards stay alive afterward with likes, comments, and threaded replies.
Beyond automated milestones, admins launch occasion cards in seconds: farewells, promotions, new babies, thank-yous, or anything custom.
:gift: On Lite and Pro, add a company-funded gift card through your own Tremendous account. Admins get a Slack DM when gifts are ready to review, and the honoree picks their own gift when they open the card.
:moneybag: Pricing
Free for teams of up to 10 people, with no time limit and no credit card.
Pro is $1 per person per month after your first 10 people, and $0.50 per person past 100. Everyone on your HuddleCard roster counts toward the price except guest signers, who are always free. Pro starts with a free trial of at least 30 days, no credit card needed. Pay yearly and you get two months free.
Only need the occasional card? Lite has no subscription: buy prepaid credits at $5 per occasion card, with discounts on packs of 5 or 10. Lite doesn't include automated birthday and anniversary cards.
Full details: https://huddlecard.com/help.html#plans-and-pricing