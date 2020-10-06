4. Data and Processing of Data The Subscriber certifies that it has collected the Data – be it “normal” Data (in the sense of GDPR Article 6) or “special” or “sensitive” Data (in the sense of GDPR Article 9) - in accordance with all applicable legislation with respect to data protection. The details of Processing entrusted by the Subscriber to Elium (i.e. the object of Processing, the nature and purpose of Processing, the type of Data, the categories of data subjects, the Subprocessors and the security measures applied by Elium) are specified in Schedule 1 to the Appendix. Elium recognises the importance of appropriate Data protection and confirms that each Processing will be executed in accordance with the Documented Instructions and to any applicable legislation with respect to data protection. Elium Processes the Data only on the Documented Instructions, including with regard to transfers of Data to a Third Country or an international organization, unless required to do so by Union or Member State law to which Elium is subject; in such a case, Elium shall inform the Subscriber of that legal requirement before Processing, unless that law prohibits such information on important grounds of public interest (GDPR Article 28.3.a). Elium shall immediately inform the Subscriber if, in its opinion, an instruction infringes the GDPR or other Union or Member State data protection provisions (GDPR Article 28.3.last §). Unless forbidden by law, Elium will inform the Subscriber without delay when Elium or any of its Subprocessors : receives a question, a summons or a request for inspection or audit from a competent public authority regarding the Processing; intends to divulge Data to any competent public authority outside of the contractual Processing scope; upon the request of the Subscriber, Elium will communicate to it a copy of the documents supplied to the competent authority. With regard to the Processing, the complete instructions of the Subscriber to Elium comprise the Agreement and its Appendixes, the other documents included or incorporated by reference as well as any other agreement between the Parties, including any complementary or alternative instruction agreed in writing between the Parties. Elium recognises that, if it determines the purposes and means of Processing, Elium shall be considered to be a Controller in respect of that Processing (GDPR Article 28.10).