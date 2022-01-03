Data retention policy
Data Retention:
Status Scheduler for Slack will retain Customer Data in a secure, hosted MongoDB database as long as the customer is an active member.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data archival/removal policy:
Customer may be able to remove his entire data by contacting the support email. This will delete the active schedules.
Data storage policy
Data storage policy:
We store just the entered user schedule data.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Azure
Data hosting company
MongoDB Atlas
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no