Status Scheduler: Streamline Team Communication and Boost Productivity Optimize Team Availability and Communication :date: • Schedule statuses in advance for recurring events and one-time occasions

• Automate updates for common scenarios like lunch breaks, remote work, and vacations

• Maintain a clear and consistent presence on Slack Enhance Productivity and Work-Life Balance :scales: • Reduce interruptions by clearly signaling availability

• Ensure uninterrupted off-hours without Slack distractions

• Define work hours to promote healthy boundaries Key Features for Modern Workplaces: • :arrows_counterclockwise: Recurring & One-Time Schedules: Set up both regular and special event statuses

• :bar_chart: Popular Predefined Statuses: Quickly set common statuses like:

- :crescent_moon: Offline

- :burrito: Lunch

- :office: In the office

- :house: Working remotely

- :palm_tree: Vacationing

- :no_entry_sign: OOO (Out of Office)

- :airplane: Travelling

• :grinning: Custom Emoji Support: Personalize statuses with your organization's emojis

• :beach_with_umbrella: Streamlined PTO Management: Effortlessly schedule vacation statuses Why Leading Teams Choose Status Scheduler: • Installed in 2,000+ workspaces

• Over 10,000 schedules automated Eliminate the productivity drain of manual status updates. Let Status Scheduler handle your team's Slack presence, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks. Join thousands of efficient teams and harness the power of automated Slack statuses today! Seamless Implementation 1. Install via the Slack Marketplace

2. Authorize access to the app

3. Begin scheduling statuses and watch your productivity soar!