About Ashby's integration with Slack brings recruiting notifications, approvals, and conversational actions directly into Slack so your team can stay on top of hiring without leaving the app. Notifications and reminders The Ashby bot sends real-time updates to your team in Slack for candidate pipeline activities, mentions and replies, interviewer and task reminders, reporting alerts, and more. Ashby Assistant and custom agents You can also message the Ashby Assistant by starting a conversation directly in the Ashby app in your Slack workspace. If you've set up custom agents in Ashby, you can use them in the same conversation by referring to them by name and asking the Assistant to use them for your request. With the Assistant, you can: Take actions: Add notes on candidate profiles, advance, archive, or reject candidates, draft and send emails, look up candidate details, leave feedback, and search candidates and job postings among other actions. Confirm before anything runs: The Ashby Assistant previews emails, stage changes, notes, and other actions in Slack with confirm and reject buttons. Maintain old conversations by staying within a thread for context, or you can start fresh with a new top-level message. Keep the same permissions as you have within Ashby: Every action runs on your behalf, scoped to your role. Please note: This app includes AI-powered features that generate responses, summaries, and recommendations based on the information available to it. AI-generated content may be inaccurate and should be reviewed before use.