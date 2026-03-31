Data retention policy
Ashby does not retain Slack data apart from user and channel metadata (such as IDAshby retains customer data until it is requested to be deleted, or as directed by our service agreement. Our Data Protection Policy is available to customers on request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Ashby does not archive data for historical purposes. Data deleted in Ashby is securely erased according to AWS policies. Data contained in backups is automatically deleted at the end of the backup retention period. Our Data Deletion Policy is available to customers on request.
Data storage policy
Ashby stores customer data in the United States on hardened infrastructure managed by AWS. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using at minimum 256-bit encryption. Our Encryption & Key Management Policy is available to customers on request.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
We have ZDR enabled on our OpenAI account, so OpenAI does not retain data from our LLM calls.
LLM data tenancy policy
We use OpenAI's standard multi-tenant API with Zero Data Retention (ZDR) enabled on our account.
LLM data residency policy
We have not configured OpenAI's regional data residency controls on our account. OpenAI does not publicly commit to a specific processing region for standard API usage, so customer content may be processed in any of OpenAI's operational regions.