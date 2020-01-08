Data retention policy
Feature Watch will retain all user/company data for no more than 1 year after termination of agreement / subscription or when a user requests permanent deletion, whichever comes first.
Data archiving and removal policy
Feature Watch will remove data upon request by any verified user or company. Data will be archived for no more than one year for any PII
Data storage policy
Feature Watch data will be stored according to all applicable laws governing the locations in which data centers are located
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no