Logflare is a centralized log management and event analytics solution. Built for Cloudflare websites and Elixir apps, send structured log data to Logflare for easy search, aggregation, dashboarding and archiving.Get log event alerts inside Slack. Sign in with your Slack account!Signup for free. Paid plans are coming soon!
Logflare will be able to view:
Logflare will be able to do:
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