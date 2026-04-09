Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy For active clients, we retain data for as short a time as necessary, but in no event longer than 7 years.

Data archiving and removal policy We have strict procedures for destroying all client data, if a client chooses to discontinue service with AuditBoard. After receiving consent from the client, we will securely destroy all data in accordance with NIST guidelines. All backups will be rotated out within 31 days.

Data storage policy AuditBoard utilizes AES-256 Encryption for data at rest (on disk) and TLS 1.2 for data in transit (over the network). All connectivity to AuditBoard is browser based over port 443 using TLS 1.2. Data in transit uses asymmetric encryption. Data at rest uses symmetric encryption.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.auditboard.com/subprocessors/