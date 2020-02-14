Ask your team everything you want and and get custom reports!One Team Report allows you to check your team progress, collect feedback or ideas asking them!You can write a message to encourage your team to answer, configure it for all your team members, then customize it individually and specify the day or days you want the question sent.Common use cases across small or large companies Recurring surveys, recurring questions about tasks or projects, company-wide engagement surveys, onboarding feedback from your new hires,… and so much more!How to get started 1.- Add One Team Report to Slack. 2.- Check out our Getting Started GuideOne Team Report is free for 30 daysLet us know if you have any questions at admin@oneteam.report or open a ticket here https://helpy.oneteam.report.
One Team Report will be able to view:
One Team Report will be able to do:
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