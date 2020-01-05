Snack Counter counts the number of times you have eaten.

You can show logs on home screen in your workspaces.

Take care of your health and eat snacks and sweets. This app needs no paid account and your emails. スナックカウンターはお菓子を食べた回数を記録するアプリケーションです。

ダイエットに気をつけてお菓子を食べましょう。

※本アプリは無料でご利用いただけます。また利用にあたりメールアドレス等の情報は必要ありません。