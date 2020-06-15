Alloy is a workflow automation tool that lets nontechnical users connect APIs with a drag and drop interface. Our ideal users are sales and marketing teams, though technical users also find our product useful for saving time. Underneath the hood we handle all of the API connections so that the user experience is entirely code free.
Alloy will be able to view:
Alloy will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
You may, at any point, contact us at contact@runalloy.com to request prompt removal of your data and to deactivate your account.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
We may archive your data in a secure and encrypted state while your account is inactive. You may, at any point, request that we delete your account by contacting us at contact@runalloy.com.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy and our terms at: https://runalloy.com/terms
Data storage policy
We do not sell your personal information or data.
We do not request data beyond what is needed to perform specific workflow integrations and only transfer data as necessary when you allow it. You may, at any time, disable our integration or contact us to request a deletion or removal of your account.
Alloy staff, employees, or affiliate persons do not read or intercept your data in any way. All data on our platform is securely stored using AES256 bit encryption. We take privacy and the integrity of your data very seriously.
All network requests are served over HTTPS encryption. Should you have any questions, please contact us at contact@runalloy.com.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
When someone requests for Alloy to delete personal data, they may contact us at contact@runalloy.com with their request (pursuant to our privacy policy) and we will promptly delete their data within one week. All personal data is then expunged from our system.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)