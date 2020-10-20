Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy This app does not store any personal data. This is a thin client that uses the platform API to get and render data. When the user logs out the authentication token is automatically deleted.

Data archiving and removal policy This app does not store any personal data. This is a thin client that uses the platform API to get and render data. When the user logs out of the slack application authentication token is automatically deleted. No special steps are required for data removal.

Data storage policy This app does not store any personal data. The only element this app stores is the authentication token when the user signs in. This is a thin client that uses an authentication token to get data from the platform.