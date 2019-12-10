Encharge is a marketing automation tool for SaaS companies that allows you to create customer journeys with Slack. For example, get a Slack notification every time a new trial signs up for your product. With this integration you can automate Slack messages to your team, get notifications about new leads, users, and customers, and share wins about closed deals with your sales team in Slack.A paid account with Encharge is required to use this Slack app.
Encharge will be able to view:
Encharge will be able to do:
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