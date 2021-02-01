Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Data archiving and removal policy Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Data storage policy The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

Data hosting company MongoDB Atlas

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.evergreen.so/privacy-policy