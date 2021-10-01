The Webex call app allows you to use your enterprise voice and video calling platform directly from Slack. The app integrates Slack with your Webex app desktop client making calling simple. The native calling buttons in Slack are mapped to your Cisco calling solution allowing you to call from Slack direct messaging and contacts view.

The app works with the Webex app registered Unified Communication manager or Webex Calling. When registered to Unified communication manager both soft phone and desk phone calling modes are supported. In soft phone mode calling, voice, video and desk share are all available once you have escalated a conversation in Slack. If operating in desk phone control mode, clicking the call button in Slack will make your desk phone dial a contact. You must have the Webex app for Windows or Mac installed and setup to use calling in this app. Your workspace administrator will also need to enable the Webex call option within your workspace to use the integration. The Webex Call app can also be used with the Cisco Webex Meetings app on Slack enterprise versions. This allows you to use both Cisco meetings and calling directly from your Slack workspace.