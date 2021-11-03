Reclaim.ai

Prevent notification fatigue and manage your calendar right from Slack without breaking a sweat. Reclaim saves you up to 40% of your workweek with smart time blocking for Google Calendar.Reclaim
uses AI to automatically find the best time for your meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks around your existing calendar events. You set the rules for your schedule, and Reclaim takes care of the rest. And with Reclaim's integration for Slack, you can automatically prevent interruptions and communicate status to your colleagues without manual work.
:speech_balloon: Auto-sync and customize your Slack status with your calendar events
:telephone_receiver: Auto-update your Slack status when you enter/leave a Zoom meeting
:woman-gesturing-no: Auto-set 'Do Not Disturb' during certain event types
:memo: Customize your Slack statuses by event category
:shushing_face: Keep your event status details private, while showing context
:date: View your daily agenda via smart categories
:repeat: Manage your Tasks and Habits
:white_check_mark: Create Tasks via Slack messages and commands
:link: Access, create, and share Scheduling Links to book meetings
To get started with Reclaim's integration for Slack, sign up for Reclaim
, head to the Integrations page
and click the "Connect Slack" button to initiate connecting Reclaim to your Slack workspace. Alternatively, you can add Reclaim to your workspace from this page and sign up or login to Reclaim via the integration's homepage in Slack.
If you're a workspace administrator and have questions about Reclaim's security and privacy policies, don't hesitate to reach out
. We are SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant, and you can learn more about that here
.