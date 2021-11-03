Reclaim.ai, Inc will automatically delete the user's Google credentials as well as all their calendar data when the user deletes their account. Reclaim offers a self-service delete option for user accounts at app.reclaim.ai/settings, which complies with and exceeds GDPR standards for data removal. Users may contact Reclaim support (support@reclaim.ai) at any time to request their account or data to be deleted from our systems, and Reclaim will comply with that request within 30 days.

Data storage policy

Reclaim’s data storage policies are comprehensive and include specific policies and procedures for data access, data protection, and data retention (ie: backups). Reclaim must retain certain kinds of data for minimum amounts of time to comply with legal requirements, but at the same time Reclaim wants to avoid retaining any customer and identifiable information for longer than necessary in case of a breach. All data is encrypted-in-transit and encrypted-at-rest (including backups); the only place customer data is retained is in Reclaim’s production database which is hosted in AWS via RDS; backups are retained for 30 days. Reclaim’s policies that cover data storage can be provided upon request.