Data retention policy
Fairwinds Insights stores information generated by your Kubernetes cluster. It also stores data like the channel IDs users have selected for Slack messages. It does not store any other Slack-related data, such as message contents. Data is retained indefinitely unless deletion is requested by a user.
Data archiving and removal policy
Contact insights@fairwinds.com if you would like to have your data deleted.
Data storage policy
Fairwinds Insights only stores customer data until deletion is requested.
App/service has sub-processors
no