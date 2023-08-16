Konnect Insights

Data retention policy
Data is retained till the time your contract is active with yes. Once contract is over, the data is deleted after 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
In accordance with applicable data protection law, you have a right to have information we hold about you deleted, blocked or removed. Please feel free to contact us through dpo@konnectinsights.com.
Data storage policy
All institutional data will be stored, backed-up, archived and disposed of in a manner consistent with its sensitivity, requirements and best practices.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no