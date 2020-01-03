Nimbella Commander is a development platform for Slack. Install Commander to create, run and share your slash commands without leaving Slack.Commander provides new capabilities to Slack apps:
• You get built-in security, logging and audit trails
• Make your slash commands more powerful with required or optional parameters
• Use Tasks to run your commands on a schedule
• Connect your slash commands to Triggers from external cloud services
• Organize your slash commands into Command Sets that fit your teams
• Share your Command Sets on GitHub so others can readily use themCommander includes advanced security and audit features such as:
• Control who can run, edit or administer your Slack apps and commands
• Group users, making it easier to manage access rights
• Encrypt API keys and passwords and keep them out of your source code
• Provide audit logs for the commands run by users, tasks, and triggersCommand Sets
are a powerful way to share and deploy your Slack apps. Check out the Command Set available on GitHub
already. You can install these into your Slack workspace and use them to do any of the following:
• Manage AWS resources
• Work with Digital Ocean droplets
• Provision resources on Vultr
• Check your Cloud Bills, supporting AWS, GCP, Digital Ocean, Datadog
You can build and share your own Command Sets. The possibilities are endless. We are here to help
. Join the Commander community on Slack
or contact support at support@nimbella.com
. For more details on Nimbella Commander, visit https://nimbella.com/product/commander
.