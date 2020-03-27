Platform Description
Aware is the only platform that uniquely empowers your business with comprehensive capabilities, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, Data Management, Compliance, and Behavior Insight—all seamlessly integrated with Slack. By leveraging Aware, your organization enhances its risk posture, strengthens compliance adherence, and expedites legal and forensic investigations. This proactive approach safeguards against regulatory fines, negative headlines, and audit findings, ultimately saving millions in potential costs. https://www.awarehq.com/integrations/slackPlatform ApplicationsSignal and Monitoring
• Implement real-time detection and mitigation of organizational risk via custom policies that continuously monitor specific topics, discouraged behaviors, sensitive data, and non-compliant activities.
• Utilize pre-trained AI and ML models to identify non-compliant data sharing, such as passwords, code, PCI, PII, HIPAA, NSFW images, and more.
• Detect insider threat
• Automatically trigger actions like deletion, notification, coaching, tombstoning, and others based on predefined criteria.
• Perform bulk exports to support investigations and forensic reviews efficiently. Search and Discover
• Efficiently execute robust search queries against ingested content by author/user, recipient, keyword, channel, and/or time.
• Leverage AI to filter search results to find the data you need, faster.
• Perform bulk exports in multiple formats, including .csv, .dat, .pdf, or RSMF (Relativity Short Message Format), commonly used in the eDiscovery space. Data Management
• Implement Retention Strategies to manage data with precision, incorporating archival, records management, regulatory and corporate policy adherence functionalities.
• Customize Holds to retain data for legal or investigative requirements, ensuring compliance and data integrity.
• Exercise complete control over individual data with User Data Removal capabilities, allowing for management, deletion, or preservation within Aware's platform. Spotlight and Custom Reporting
• Experience near real-time organizational insights around sentiment, toxicity, trending topics and themes, giving employees a voice and leaders data driven insights by which they can respond. Platform Security and Privacy
From day one, Aware's AI and technology strategy has been built around respecting and protecting its customers and their employees.
We do this by:
• Following the best practices of Responsible AI
• Data encryption in transit, at rest, and end to end governance
• Data anonymization controls
• SAML-based SSO
• Including robust RBAC + Data Access Controls in the platform
• Providing user audit logs to help maintain complete control of your Aware environment
• Never sharing customer data with third parties
Aware is SOC 2 Type 2 Certified, ISO27001 Certified, and GDPR/CCPA Compliant.Get Started Today
Aware integrates with Grid, Business+, and Pro plans. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit our website at: https://www.awarehq.com/integrations/slack