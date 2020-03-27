Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Aware Platform has a configurable, Smart Retention interface built-in, allowing you to control how long data remains in the Aware Platform as well as the data-in-place on Slack. Set granular policies based on a number of conditions. Aware offers contextual legal hold capability, in the case that data needs to be preserved from a retention policy.

Data archiving and removal policy Aware archives an immutable copy of conversation data from Slack for the purposes of functionality within the Aware Platform. Data removal at Aware follows guidelines set by NIST 800-88 for Media Sanitization. If a customer requests their data to be removed from the Aware Platform, the request will be completed within 30 days. Customers can also request a Certificate of Media Sanitization, to certify data has been removed from the Aware Platform.

Data storage policy The Aware Platform is a multi-tenant environment hosted on Windows Azure. Aware leverages unique encryption keys per tenant to segregate customer data. Data is encrypted in transit and stored at rest, encrypted at AES256.

Data hosting details Aware is a full SaaS cloud application.

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.awarehq.com/security