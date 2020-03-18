Standup Buddy

Data retention policy
We do not delete any of your data needed to provide a service.
Data archiving and removal policy
We delete all standup-related data immediately after removing standup. This includes all reports and standup settings.
We delete all information about Slack users, channels, team, access tokens immediately after removing the application from your workspace.
Removed data cannot be restored.
Data storage policy
We store all the data in a secured environment without any access from the Internet. Inside our secured internal network, we also use encryption for accessing data.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no