FREE software to foster collaboration, knowledge management, and agile practices in your team while celebrating employee achievements.
Assembly is a FREE
team engagement and collaboration platform (free for up to 10 users) that supports agile methodologies, knowledge management, and employee recognition. Encourage team growth and inspire employees to engage in meaningful work, while celebrating accomplishments and milestones.With Assembly, your team can:
• Participate in daily standups, sprint planning, and retrospectives
• Share knowledge and expertise effectively
• Give and receive kudos for exceptional work or collaboration
• Celebrate birthdays and anniversaries
Additionally, Assembly includes powerful workflow apps like 1:1s, surveys, games, icebreakers, and employee nominations
, all designed to enhance team communication and engagement.
Assembly app boasts a 90%+ team member engagement rate
for teams that have finished account set up, and with our Slack installation, we're seeing >95% engagement!
Join forward-thinking brands like Coca-Cola, Amazon, Steelhouse, BloomNation, 1800Flowers, Allbirds, StubHub, and others that trust Assembly to improve collaboration and engagement within their teams.
Assembly's setup is fast and easy. Integrate seamlessly with HRIS software such as ADP Workforce Now, Workday, UKG, SuccessFactors, BambooHR, Freshteams, Paylocity, Paychex, Paycor, Namely, Gusto, Dayforce, Lano, Freshteam, Nmbrs, Justworks, and more! Assembly also integrates with your company's SSO software such as Azure, Okta, and OneLogin.
• Bonus:
Slack can automatically manage your employee accounts without having to manage them in Assembly.
Interested in a demo? Request one here --> https://www.joinassembly.com/book-demo
Contact developers or customer support at support@joinassembly.com