Data retention policy
Haystack retains data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Data archiving and removal policy
Client data is removed when the client organization contract is expired, individual data removal requests are handled via customer support channels based on the terms listed in the contact.
Data storage policy
Haystack stores data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Haystack uses GCP hosted Google Cloud Sql as the relational database hosting provider. It is fully managed and security-enhanced by Google. Haystack uses it to store client information including employees, teams, posts, events and other data inputted by the customers.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors