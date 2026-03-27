Data retention policy
Data processes in cloud, Centro is not a data controller
Data archiving and removal policy
Data processes in cloud, Centro is not a data controller
Data storage policy
Data processes in cloud, Centro is not a data controller
Data hosting details
Data processes in cloud, Centro is not a data controller
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI API
LLM retention settings
No data retention for training. 30 days of log data
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data is processed per-request and is not pooled or shared across customers. Each request to the LLM contains only the data needed to answer that specific request, scoped to the requesting user's Salesforce permissions. Customer data is not used t
LLM data residency policy
LLM processing occurs in the United States via the OpenAI API. Centro's infrastructure is hosted in the United States. Data is not processed in other regions. There are opt-in options for EU, please contact security@centro.rocks