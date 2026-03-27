Centro connects Salesforce and Slack without code. Sales, service, and RevOps teams use Centro to keep every conversation tied to a Salesforce record, whether it happens in a channel, a DM, or with an external partner over Slack Connect. :speech_balloon: What Centro does in Slack: :clipboard: Create Salesforce Cases from any message. Turn a channel message or DM into a Case in two clicks. Fields map automatically, and the thread stays linked to the record.

:handshake: Work with partners over Slack Connect. Centro runs on a shared Salesforce connection. External partners and customers in Slack Connect channels can submit forms, log cases, and see record updates without a Salesforce license.

:mega: Broadcasts. Send targeted messages from Salesforce to hundreds of channels or users at once. Build audiences from your conversations, trigger sends from Flow, and track delivery and engagement.

:broom: Keep deals updated from Slack. Centro sends triggered notifications when records need attention. Reps update the opportunity in the same thread, no tab switch.

:globe_with_meridians: Experience Cloud. Embed live Slack conversations in your Experience Cloud portals. Community users and internal teams work from the same thread, in sync.

:bulb: Ask questions, get grounded answers. Centro answers questions in Slack using your Salesforce data, with citations back to the source record. AI-generated answers can be inaccurate or incomplete. Centro cites source records so you can verify, and no action is taken without your approval.

:art: White-label ready. Apply your own name and logo so every message, form, and notification carries your brand, not ours. :zap: What Centro does in Salesforce: Discover, organize, and engage Slack channels from any record page.

Embed live Slack conversations inside Salesforce with Live Links.

Automate channel creation, membership, and messaging with Salesforce Flow. No Apex required. :lock: Built for teams that care about governance: SOC 2 attested. Centro processes data between platforms and does not store your record data.

Admin controls for who can create records, send broadcasts, and manage channels.

One horizontal app to manage instead of a stack of point integrations. Centro is 100% focused on the Salesforce and Slack platforms. Install from the Slack Marketplace or Salesforce AppExchange and start a free trial. Keep everything Centro-lized. :white_check_mark: