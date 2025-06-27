Anonymous Bot

Data retention policy
This app will not retain any user's personal information. The app only store auth tokens necessary to communicate back to Slack.
Data archiving and removal policy
User's can't request data archival or removal because we have none. The only data the Bot has (API tokens) are secrets between Slack and the Bot. These tokens should be considered "necessary" and can't be deleted, even upon user's request.
Data storage policy
No user's data collected. Tokens are stored in a database, following security standards.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no