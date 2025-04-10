Data retention policy
Chronus securely collects and stores data about users of customers on behalf of customers, and for the sole purpose of facilitating the services available on Chronus Mentoring Platform.
Customer is the sole owner of this data and the data is retained as long as the customer has a valid Chronus Mentor Services Agreement or to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Archived data is kept on hand for up to 90 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data is processed by Chronus hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS). All critical information of Chronus have a backup. Such backups include hourly, daily and incremental backups. Backups are also replicated across different geographical regions. They are encrypted using AES 256 encryption. Data backups are transferred via 2048-bit SSL encrypted communication securely. Only authorised personnel have access to the backups.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany, Ireland, Australia
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted - Chronus hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no