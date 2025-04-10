Chronus has as a formal procedure for handling data deletion requests. On receiving such requests, Chronus deletes data from all of its servers. Data in backups will be purged on or before 90 days. For each customer, the platform’s updated privacy policy—including the processes for data-subject requests such as access, rectification, erasure, restriction, data portability, and objection rights—will be made available within their own instance. For an example, Refer the general platform privacy policy: