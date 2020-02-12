Profiles missing real names and titles? Or members using their dog as their profile picture?Tidybot helps to keep your workspace nice and tidy, by allowing you to set up guidelines, like requiring a full name, real profile picture and much more.Tidybot will then message people not following the guidelines to remind them to update their profile.Free for small teams, and paid plans have 14-day free trial.
Tidybot will be able to view:
Tidybot will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
When the app is deleted, we remove all data automatically.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)