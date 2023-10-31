Data retention policy
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Data archiving and removal policy
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Data storage policy
We don't store user data, they are stored locally in the user machine. We store basic user information on our servers. (no slack information)
Data center location(s)
Belgium
Data hosting details
We host them in GCP
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors