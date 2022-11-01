Data retention policy
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Data archiving and removal policy
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Data storage policy
We store only the necessary data required for the bot to work in our databases. This includes cache'ing some Slack responses.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors