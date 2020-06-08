Bring Doropomo into Slack with a few simple commands. :tomato:
In order to track time efficiently, and increase productivity within your team, we’ve created a simple, but effective time tracker. Doropomos will help you be productive like never before, by working for specific time intervals, and taking short breaks after each interval.
Customize your Settings :gear:
Before you get started, customize the Settings according to your liking. Decide on how long a Doropomo should last, when the short & long break occur, and for how long they should last.
Create your to-do list :clipboard:
In order to get started, create your to-do list for the day by adding tasks and the number of Doropomos for each task.
Start the timer :hourglass_flowing_sand:
Now that you’ve set everything, it’s time to start the clock, and we’ll notify you each time when it’s time to take a break.
Doropomo lets you track your distractions, review your completed tasks, export reports and more. :tomato:
For more information please visit: https://vacationtracker.io/doropomo