Data retention policy
We collect and store necessary information required to offer you the features of the platform. Data would be archived for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. This is the period when we would want to win you back and resume your account from the last operating state.
Data archiving and removal policy
We archive your data for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. You can request for us to send, remove or modify any information about your account. To permanently remove your data, you must email us at codekickbot@gmail.com, and we will remove your data within 30 days of notice.
Data storage policy
The personal information we collect is stored and processed in United States, or where we or our partners, affiliates and third-party providers maintain facilities. By providing us with your personal information, you consent to the disclosure to these overseas third parties.
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no