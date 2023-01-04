Better Stack

5.5 Security. Better Uptime will: a. Maintain appropriate organizational and technical security measures (including with respect to personnel, facilities, hardware and software, storage and networks, access controls, monitoring and logging, vulnerability and breach detection, incident response, encryption of Customer Personal Data while in transit and at rest) to protect against unauthorized or accidental access, loss, alteration, disclosure or destruction of Customer Personal Data; b. Be responsible for the sufficiency of the security, privacy, and confidentiality safeguards of all Better Uptime personnel with respect to Customer Personal Data and liable for any failure by such Better Uptime personnel to meet the terms of this DPA; c. Take reasonable steps to confirm that all Better Uptime personnel are protecting the security, privacy and confidentiality of Customer Personal Data consistent with the requirements of this DPA; and d. Notify Customer of any Personal Data Breach by Better Uptime, its Subprocessors, or any other third-parties acting on Better Uptime’s behalf without undue delay of becoming aware of a Personal Data Breach. Please see our DPA for more information: