G2 for Slack

G2 may collect, transmit and store information about you if you are a visitor or registered user of our Site i.e G2.com. Review more information on this integration in the G2 Data Processing Addendum:

We are not storing any data from this Integration. We just pull the list of Slack channels from the customer's instance and let users choose the Slack channel they want to receive the notifications. We are not storing the users' activity or the channel names in our database.