These aren't your basic uptime checks! Speedway tests scripted transactional flows against multiple API endpoints so you can make sure your entire API stays fast, functional, and reliable. With the Slack integration, Speedway will notify your team in your preferred Slack channel whenever a monitor fails or recovers, so you can work together in Slack to quickly resolve problems and downtime.
Speedway will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Speedway will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, monitoring scripts, and monitoring data may be retained in Speedway's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app.
Data archiving and removal policy
Speedway will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app. Speedway makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
Data storage policy
Speedway will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name) and your monitoring scripts and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
AWS and GCP
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://speedway.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@speedway.app if you would like your data deleted.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)