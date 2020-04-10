Interviewsly is a simple and effective Interview Management Solution for Slack teams. It supports all stages of the interview process, including:* role configuration: competencies to assess and questions to ask * interview loop: assigning interviewers, coordinating and making changes * feedback: writing, sharing, and viewing candidate feedbackThroughout, timely notifications are sent to ensure that everyone has the information they need to provide the best candidate experience.
Interviewsly will be able to view:
Interviewsly will be able to do:
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