Going to websites and inspecting source code is a thing of the past.Use NerdyData's new Slack integration to quickly lookup the technologies used on any given website.Just use /nerdydata example.com in any channel to see it's tech stack.
NerdyData will be able to view:
NerdyData will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We will retain Personal Data we collect from you for so long as we have an ongoing legitimate business need to do so. Data and your Account information can be deleted upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
User and Account information will be removed upon request for Account's which have been closed.
Data storage policy
Data will be stored and removed upon request for Account's which have been closed.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Data deletion can be requesting by emailing support@nerdydata.com and will be processed within one week.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google, Linkedin
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)