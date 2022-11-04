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Notion

Mehr Möglichkeiten, Notion in Slack zu nutzen

Mit Workflow-Builder automatisieren

Verwandle mit dem Workflow-Builder* alltägliche Prozesse in Automatisierungen, ohne auch nur eine Zeile Code zu schreiben. Füge Workflows Drittanbietertools wie Notion hinzu, um die Arbeit und Abläufe aus Slack heraus zu organisieren, und nutze Vorlagen für einen schnellen Start. Mehr Infos über Automatisierungen

Für Notion verfügbare Vorlagen:

Neue Notion-Seite

Formular in Slack ausfüllen, um in Notion eine Seite zu erstellen

* Workflow-Builder ist nur in kostenpflichtigen Abonnements verfügbar